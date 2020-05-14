Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,535,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uxin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 931,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Uxin by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uxin by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.39. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

