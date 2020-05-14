v.systems Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and $3.10 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,907,905,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,046,664 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

Buying and Selling v.systems

