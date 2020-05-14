Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $431,343,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.41. 5,233,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,388. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

