Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,626,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 7,014,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

