Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after acquiring an additional 264,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 305,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.