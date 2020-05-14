Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 223,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,021,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.