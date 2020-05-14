Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,021,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

