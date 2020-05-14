Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.