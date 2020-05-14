Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $29,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.57. 853,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

