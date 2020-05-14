Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,528,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 301,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,696. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07.

