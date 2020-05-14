Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Decreased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

