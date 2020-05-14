Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.14. 621,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.