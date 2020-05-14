Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,030,000 after purchasing an additional 684,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. 8,609,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

