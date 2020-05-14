Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $54,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. 1,850,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

