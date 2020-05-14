Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.74. 5,617,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

