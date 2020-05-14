Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $88,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

