Veeco Instruments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,774% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

