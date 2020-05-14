Veeco Instruments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,355 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,893% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 247,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.