Velas (VLX) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $62.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004946 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

