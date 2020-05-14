Venus Concept’s (VERO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

VERO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.68). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 67.65% and a negative return on equity of 491.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. Research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

