VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $285,942.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Poloniex. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $285,942.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030720 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,717.68 or 0.99669977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000540 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00110846 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000502 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,733,158 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

