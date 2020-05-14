Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Franco Nevada accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Franco Nevada worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.