Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of UnitedHealth Group worth $652,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

