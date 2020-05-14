Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 198.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $575,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,001,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

