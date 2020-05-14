Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $470.92 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 3.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.41% of Philip Morris International worth $470,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 5,877,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.