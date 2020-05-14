Veritas Asset Management LLP Invests $398.42 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,049,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,420,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,173,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

