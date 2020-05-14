Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases 9,428,458 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for about 5.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 4.69% of Altice USA worth $656,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 231.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,971,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,824 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Altice USA by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,513,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,058,000 after purchasing an additional 973,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 5,414,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

