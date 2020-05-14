Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,275,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,597,000. Mastercard comprises 4.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Mastercard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

NYSE:MA traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.31. 6,290,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.10. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

