Veritas Asset Management LLP Takes $42.43 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 392,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,430,000. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for 0.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.25% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,701. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

