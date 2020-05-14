Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,670. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,382 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 921,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

