VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Cap of $275,258.55

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $275,258.55 and $366.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00451500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030408 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004364 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,744,940 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.