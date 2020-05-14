Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.