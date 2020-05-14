Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 437,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

