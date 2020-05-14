Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 797,100 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $275.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

