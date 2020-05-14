Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $584,249.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bitsane and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,639.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.02089499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.93 or 0.02499559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00451966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00669769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064692 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,738,322 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Upbit, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Coinroom, YoBit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

