Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $117,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,255,000 after acquiring an additional 71,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 503,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total transaction of $3,014,035.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,934,494.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,645 shares of company stock valued at $57,603,691. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.00. 3,076,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $288.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

