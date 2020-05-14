Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 324,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. Equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 4.1% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

