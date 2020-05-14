Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $6,070,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.15. The company had a trading volume of 322,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $186.31 and a one year high of $319.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

