Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,095 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 103,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

