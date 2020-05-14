Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

