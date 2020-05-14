Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.40. 191,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

