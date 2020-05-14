Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,740 shares of company stock worth $11,719,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

