Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 25,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.73. 204,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $179.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.