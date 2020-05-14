Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 139,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

