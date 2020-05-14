Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.70. 1,053,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

