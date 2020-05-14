Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.03. 194,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

