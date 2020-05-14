Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.57. 2,910,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

