Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.18. 1,287,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.98 and its 200-day moving average is $387.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

