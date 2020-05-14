Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.69. 1,085,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

