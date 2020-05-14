Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.